Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 20400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Up 6.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$37.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
