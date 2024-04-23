NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NEE opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

