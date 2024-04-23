Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

