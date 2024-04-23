ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,116,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,768,077 shares.The stock last traded at $46.17 and had previously closed at $46.61.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.