Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Tops $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $10,861.27 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,860.53 or 1.00039814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008803 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00103096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

