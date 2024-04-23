RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $7.26 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

