SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $852,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

