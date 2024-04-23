Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1897 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Symrise Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SYIEY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,309. Symrise has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.
About Symrise
