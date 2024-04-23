Telemus Capital LLC Has $23.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

