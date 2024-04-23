TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.48. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 6,050,842 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.