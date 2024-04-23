Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a research note on Monday, January 15th.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
