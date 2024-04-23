Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.43) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
