Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.43) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON:WOSG traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 348.35 ($4.30). 1,715,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,805. The company has a market cap of £834.54 million, a PE ratio of 791.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 899.50 ($11.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 495.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

