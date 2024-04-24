PDS Planning Inc Makes New $209,000 Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHX. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.