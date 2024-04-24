The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDV opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

