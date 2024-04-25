Acas LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acas LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBR traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $180.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.