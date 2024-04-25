BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.15

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 11160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $853.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 355,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

