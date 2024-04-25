Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge Global also updated its FY24 guidance to approx $9.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BG opened at $105.77 on Thursday. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.