Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.07. The stock had a trading volume of 389,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,294. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

