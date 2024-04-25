Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 350,184 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 636,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,240,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 253,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.