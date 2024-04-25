GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $292,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $244.06 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $162.77 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.35 and a 200-day moving average of $226.60.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

