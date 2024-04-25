Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 582,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 535,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

