The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 489,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,734 shares of company stock worth $16,143,904 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

