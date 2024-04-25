UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMH. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 124,019 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 657,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 37,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 110,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UMH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 32,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,107. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -546.63%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

