Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,959,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $224.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

