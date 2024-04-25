Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Veritex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Veritex has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Veritex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veritex

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.