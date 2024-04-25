Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
Shares of ZIJMY stock remained flat at $43.59 during trading hours on Thursday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31.
About Zijin Mining Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zijin Mining Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.