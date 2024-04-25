Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of ZIJMY stock remained flat at $43.59 during trading hours on Thursday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

