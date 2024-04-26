Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 150.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Arteris worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 77.1% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 254,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 22.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $68,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $68,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,899.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,264 shares of company stock worth $558,958. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

AIP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

