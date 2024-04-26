Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $82.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

CP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.01. 991,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

