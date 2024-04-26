Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.91.
Capital Power Stock Down 0.7 %
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current year.
Capital Power Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
