Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $12.63 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $12.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.60. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $18.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $3.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 74,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

