GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

