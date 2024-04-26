Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 332.2% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,418 shares of company stock valued at $96,300,959. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $376.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,748. The firm has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

