JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $215.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.94 and a 200 day moving average of $185.53. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 68,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

