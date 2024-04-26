National Bankshares Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKI. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.69.

PKI opened at C$43.15 on Monday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$30.29 and a 1-year high of C$47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.302673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,999. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

