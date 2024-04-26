NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.10

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

LON NBMI opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.63) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.22 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.05.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NB Global Monthly Income Fund news, insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 10,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.98), for a total value of £8,379.53 ($10,350.21). 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.