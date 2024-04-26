O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $1,212.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.56.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,043.14. 121,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,045. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,097.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,014.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

