Robert W. Baird Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $94.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

