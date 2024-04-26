Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 120,852 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

