Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $127.32 million for the quarter.

SMLP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $66,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,850 shares in the company, valued at $462,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $179,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

