UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get UBS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Trading Up 0.5 %

UBS Group stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.