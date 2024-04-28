ODonnell Financial Services LLC Sells 52,511 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.4% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 1.06% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJUL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.45. 14,133 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

