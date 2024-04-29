Piper Sandler Increases Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target to $30.00

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACRV

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Acrivon Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acrivon Therapeutics worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.