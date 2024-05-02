Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,032 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

