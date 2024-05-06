Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.16

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 176000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

