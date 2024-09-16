Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.