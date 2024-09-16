Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Qantas Airways Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
About Qantas Airways
