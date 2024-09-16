Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Qantas Airways Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

