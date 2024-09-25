Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Critical Survey

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and Gryphon Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 4 1 1 2.50 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 105.04%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Gryphon Digital Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $296.44 million 0.33 -$179.95 million ($2.73) -1.02 Gryphon Digital Mining $9.48 million 2.34 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Gryphon Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -11.66% -11.04% -1.31% Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -160.27%

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

