Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 29 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $21.37 on Friday, reaching $932.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The company has a market capitalization of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $910.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $852.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

