ERn Financial LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 509,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,193,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 193,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

