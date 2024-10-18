Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $14.86. Seven & i shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 718,003 shares.

Seven & i Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

